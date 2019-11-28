Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated the two-year anniversary since announcing their engagement this week. And to mark the happy occasion, their wedding photographer took to Instagram to reminisce and share a little known fact with fans of the royal couple. Alexi Lubomirski was chosen by Harry and Meghan to capture both their engagement photos and their official wedding portraits. Alongside a never-before-seen photo of the couple taken shortly after their betrothal, Alexi recalled the moment he was first contacted for the royal appointment. "2 years ago today, Kensington Palace called my phone, out of the blue, whilst I was sitting in a hospital waiting room, waiting for a family member to wake up after a 10 hour brain surgery, to ask if I would be interested in doing a project together," he wrote. "Two weeks later, I was shooting the official engagement portraits of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The next year, I was shooting the official wedding portraits at Windsor Castle."

Alexi then shared a little known fact about the couple's wedding day, revealing he was given a tiny window to capture the historic images. "This is an outtake from the Rose garden where we were given 3 minutes to take some informal pictures of the happy couple after the wedding reception. Happy memories! X p.s the family member is going great!"

Alexi shot into the spotlight after being selected by the royal couple – but he's no stranger to working with VIPs. He has photographed cover stars such as Beyoncé, Charlize Theron, Gwyneth Paltrow, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts. And he was certainly a fitting choice for Harry and Meghan; Alexi also descends from Polish royalty! What’s more, he has written a book called Princely Advice for a Happy Life, which was created for his two young sons, on the "virtues of behaving in a manner befitting a Prince in the 21st Century".

Alexi Lubomirski was chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to capture their wedding day

Alexi previously spoke in detail about capturing one of Harry and Meghan's most iconic wedding snapshots, which shows the newlyweds sat together on the steps of East Terrace at Windsor Castle. He told the BBC: "It was just one of those magical moments when you're a photographer and everything falls into place. I said 'just before you go in, sit on those stairs'. [Meghan] just slumped in between his legs, and there was this moment where they were just laughing because they were joking about how they were exhausted and finally it's all over. They just looked at each other and they were just laughing, and it was this just beautiful moment, and, when you are taking the pictures, you know you have something."

