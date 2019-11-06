Duchess of Cornwall forced to miss royal engagement due to ill-health Duchess Camilla was advised to stay home by her doctors

The Duchess of Cornwall has been forced to pull out of a royal engagement at the last minute due to her health. Camilla was due to attend a gala dinner to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Prince Albert but was advised to stay home on medical advice. The Duchess was expected at the London Library gala dinner on Wednesday night but it is believed she is suffering with a chest infection. The central London event went ahead without its royal guest, who is vice-patron of the library.

Camilla was expected to say a few words before the dinner and to meet some of the talents who have taken part in the library's Emerging Writers Programme. A collection of books donated to the library by Prince Albert in the 1840s was also on view. The London Library, which was founded in 1841, is thought to be the world's largest lending library and counts Prince Albert as its first patron.

Camilla is believed to be suffering from a chest infection

READ: Kate Middleton's secret visit to Chelsea pub with school mums revealed

Camilla's poor health throws doubt over whether she will be well enough to visit the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday 7 November, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which would mark their first joint engagement as a trio. This will be the seventh time Harry has attended the event and the first time for Meghan and Camilla, who is Patron of the Poppy Factory.

The royals at the Festival of Remembrance 2018

MORE: The Queen's dresser reveals clever hack to clean Her Majesty's jewellery

They are each expected to lay a Cross of Remembrance and the Last Post will sound, followed by a two-minute silence. The royals will then visit the memorial plots for regimental and other associations, meeting veterans from all areas of the Armed Forces who have served in past campaigns and more recent conflicts.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.