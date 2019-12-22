Royal fans were thrilled to see new photographs of Prince George trying his hand at baking Christmas puddings with dad Prince William, grandfather Prince Charles and great-grandmother the Queen on Saturday evening, to mark the launch of The Royal British Legion's ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative. The portraits, which represent the four generations that are supported by the Legion, actually hold a further special meaning - since they mark a royal first for six-year-old George.

Prince George was pictured making Christmas puddings with his family

It's thought that this is the first time the young Prince has posed for an official picture while on duty as a member of the royal family - and he appears to have perfected his relaxed pose, too! The three photos show George mixing up a fruity recipe for the festive dessert, as well as a more formal group shot with one of The Royal British Legion’s care home chefs Alex Cavaliere and four veterans – Colin Hughes, Liam Young, Lisa Evans and Barbara Hurman.

George's desserts will form part of the 99 puddings distributed across the Legion’s network in time for the Christmas 2020 get-togethers, marking the charity’s 99th year. Footage of the session will be shown in The Queen’s Christmas Broadcast on Christmas Day.

He posed like a pro for the official group shot!

The family stirred four puddings together - which traditionally brings good luck - and sweetly placed commemorative sixpences into the mixture. A new Royal British Legion recipe was created for the launch, with the Royal Family uniquely adding poppy seeds to the mixture - in a nod to the charity's iconic symbol of Remembrance.

Unsurprisingly, the adorable pictures were hugely well received by fans after they were shared on social media on Saturday evening. "A king in training," one wrote of George's sweet appearance, while another added: "A delightful way to introduce Prince George to his future, more public, role. In his family environment and in a playful and joyful way, Their Royal Highnesses are raising him to always be on his milieu wherever and with whomever he'll be. Congratulations."