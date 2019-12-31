Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share brand new picture of Archie on New Year's Eve The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the picture on their Sussex Royal Instagram accoung

The Duke and Duches of Sussex shared an adorable photograph of baby Archie via their Sussex Royal Instagram account on New Year's Eve as they wished followers a happy 2020. In the picture, baby Archie, now nearly eight months old, is being held in Harry's arms, wearing a woolly hat. The caption to the image read: "Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness. - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

The picture is the first image of a video montage of the couple's momentous year. Alongside pictures of Archie's first outing and his introduction to the Queen, is a photograph of Meghan with Beyonce, and her famous Vogue magazine cover.

The couple, who have taken their time out of the spotlight this month, opting to celebrated Christmas privately in Canada, rather than join the Queen at Sandringham, have nevertheless kept fans delighted with updated pictures of baby Archie. On Christmas Eve the duo released a sweet black and white snap of the crawling, inquisitive toddler in their official holiday card.

One of the couple’s patronages, the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, shared an image of the card on social media. The picture, believed to be taken in their home Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, shows Archie taking centre stage as he gazes adorably into the camera on his hands and knees.

The couple's Christmas card featured Archie looking very sweet

Meghan and Harry are in the background, posing in front of a huge Christmas tree, with beaming smiles on their faces. The Duchess looked very relaxed in the photo, wearing a chic but simple knit jumper and black trousers, while Harry wore a crisp white shirt. Little Archie looked very festive in a grey cashmere jumper with a polar bear emblazoned on the front from Boden. The message on the couple's card read: "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From our family to yours." The image was taken by actress and photographer Janina Gavankar, who is friends with Meghan.Harry and Meghan's decision to opt out of a full royal Christmas is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and had the support of the Queen. Similarly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent Christmas in Bucklebury with Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton in 2012 and 2016.

Meghan and Harry have spent Christmas in Canada

Despite being active on social media - and having been spotted by some Canadian members of public hiking on Vancouver Island, the couple haven't been seen in public for over six weeks. They were last seen out together when they attended the Remembrance Day services. Harry then made a solo appearance when he met winners of the OnSide Awards at the Royal Albert Hall.

Meghan gave birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on 6 May 2019 at the private Portland Hospital in London and he was christened in July at Windsor Castle. The royal tot is seventh in line to the throne after his father Harry.

