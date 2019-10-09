Princess Mary of Denmark's children heading to Switzerland for school Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine are preparing for the move

There's a big change happening in the Danish royal family. Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark's four children are set to attend school in Switzerland from the beginning of next year. According to local outlet Avisen, Prince Christian, 13, Princess Isabella, 12, and eight-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine will attend an international school.

Royal Head of Communications Lene Balleby confirmed the news, although she did not reveal further details. It's not known where in Switzerland or for how long the children will study abroad, but their parents are expected to divide their time between Denmark, where they have royal duties to attend to, and Switzerland.

The four children will be educated in Switzerland next year

The royal children are no strangers to their neighbouring European country. Almost every winter, Frederik and Mary take their brood to Verbier to ski, where they occasionally stay in their good friend Peter Warnøes's chalet.

Their decision to educate their children abroad may not come as a total surprise. Switzerland is a multilingual country where German, French, Italian and Romanesque are spoken, meaning the royals will likely improve their foreign language skills. Their dad Prince Frederik and uncle Prince Joachim spent a couple of years studying abroad as teenagers. The brothers attended the École des Roches in France in the early eighties.

Frederik and Mary with their twins, Josephine and Vincent

Joachim, meanwhile, recently relocated to Paris with his French-born wife Princess Marie and their two children, Prince Henrik, ten, and Princess Athena, seven. Joachim was invited to take part in a military training course at École Militaire in Paris and the royals are expected to live there until summer 2020.

With Joachim being a member of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, which he often makes trips to Paris for, and Princess Marie being Patron of the Danish Student House in Paris, the royals will surely make themselves at home in France.

