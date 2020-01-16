Prince Harry prolongs stay in the UK while Meghan Markle and baby Archie remain in Canada The Duke of Sussex made his first public appearance on Thursday after the Sussexes' shock announcement

The Duke of Sussex will remain in the UK after his engagement at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. It was thought that Prince Harry, 35, would fly to Canada to be reunited with his wife Meghan and baby son Archie after hosting the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws, but a palace source tells HELLO!: "The Duke has some meetings here early next week."

Last week, the Sussexes shockingly announced they are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will split their time between the UK and North America. Harry travelled to Sandringham to discuss his and Meghan's future plans with the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge on Monday. Buckingham Palace released a statement from Her Majesty, saying: "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

Meghan and Harry at Canada House last week

It added that "there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK." The 93-year-old monarch said that she has asked for "final decisions to be reached in the coming days."

The Duchess flew to Canada before the summit at Sandringham to be with eight-month-old son Archie. Meghan was pictured in the province of British Columbia visiting the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver, where she discussed "issues affecting women in the community." The California-born Duchess also carried out a private visit to Justice For Girls, where she spoke about "climate justice for girls and the right of Indigenous peoples." The charity's Twitter account posted photos alongside the caption: "Was great to talk about the importance of a holistic approach to social justice, and the power of young women’s leadership."

