Kensington Palace confirms Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend BAFTAS We can't wait to see what Kate wears…

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the BAFTAs on 2 February. The palace tweeted on Friday: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 2nd February." We can't wait to see what dress Kate takes to the red carpet in!

On the tenth anniversary of William becoming President of BAFTA, he and Kate will attend the ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The Duke will introduce and present the Fellowship, BAFTA’s highest accolade, to film producer Kathleen Kennedy (Star Wars, Jurassic Park, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button).

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA, said: "We are so pleased the Duke and Duchess will join us to celebrate another outstanding year in film. This year marks the Duke’s tenth year as BAFTA’s President and his involvement has been invaluable to the work we do, from launching our global new talent activity in 2011, to supporting the BAFTA Scholarships programme and assisting with the most far-reaching fundraising campaign BAFTA has ever undertaken. We are immensely grateful to Their Royal Highnesses for their continued support and we look forward to welcoming them to the Film Awards on Sunday 2 February."

William has been President of the organisation since February 2010. In 2013, he helped relaunch BAFTA's learning and new talent programme, which encourages young people from all backgrounds to enter the film, games and television industries. The organisation also has a scholarships programme named after the Duke, the Prince William Scholarships in Film, Games and Television. Both William and Kate regularly support BAFTA's charitable activities by attending events as well as award ceremonies.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 2nd February. pic.twitter.com/IZRSEwbWwr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 24, 2020

Kensington Palace shared the news on Twitter

In 2019, the pair enjoyed a starry night at the ceremony, and both looked phenomenal. It's safe to say that the royal couple pulled out all the stops for the glitzy event. Kate looked stunning in a one-shouldered white gown by her go-to designer, Alexander McQueen, while William opted for a sharp black tux.

The couple have previously been guests of honour at the event – which is dubbed the biggest night in the UK film calendar – in 2017 and again in 2018 when Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis.

