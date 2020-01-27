Grand Duke of Luxembourg defends wife following accusations of 'hostile working environment' in palace

The Grand Duke of Luxembourg, 64, has released a personal statement in defence of his wife Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, after allegations were made against her in an article published by Lëtzebuerger Land. According to Delano, the newspaper claimed there is a hostile working environment in the palace and it made allegations about Grand Duchess Maria's behaviour.

A statement from Grand Duke Henri was released on the Luxembourg royal family's website on Monday, along with a series of new photos, (including the main image above), taken by Cour grand-ducale/Marion Dessard. It read: "I am writing to you from my brother-in-law’s bedside in an intensive care unit in Geneva. Out of a desire for openness, transparency and modernity, I agreed that the internal analysis proposed by the Prime Minister should go ahead. As we await publication of the report, and indeed throughout this process, articles have appeared in the media making unfair accusations against my wife, the mother of our five children and a devoted grandmother. This is taking its toll on my whole family.

"Why attack a woman? A woman who speaks up for other women? A woman who is not even being given the right to defend herself? Since I came to the throne, it has been our shared desire to help modernise our constitutional monarchy, and we wish to continue to contribute to this process.

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria in August 2019

"The causes my wife has fought for, which I have always supported and which we will continue to fight for, are vitally important. This work includes campaigning against dyslexia, fighting sexual violence, improving the status of imprisoned children in Africa, helping to develop microfinance and promoting education for young girls and women.

"I am proud of the commitment, intelligence and energy my wife brings to bear in all this work. The devotion she has shown over the past 39 years to serving our country by my side is exemplary and is of essential importance to me. We will continue to serve you; to be there for you and for Luxembourg. Especially at this crucial time when our children are setting out on a family life of their own, we feel bound as parents to ensure that they can make the most of these precious years as our heirs."

Grand Duke Henri's statement comes after retired senior civil servant, Jeannot Waringo, submitted his report on the accounts and management of the royal family's staff, to Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

Earlier this month it was announced that Grand Duchess Maria had cancelled her upcoming engagements after her younger brother Luis Mestre was admitted to intensive care. The statement did not state the reason for his hospital admittance.

