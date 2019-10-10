Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg undergoes secret knee operation - details We wish the Grand Duchess a speedy recovery

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg has undergone a secret operation after sustaining an injury to her knee. On the advice of her doctors, the 63-year-old, who is married to Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, had the surgery on Thursday morning at Clinique d’Eich in Luxembourg. It was carried out by Professor Romain Seil. According to a statement from the Royal Court, the Grand Duchess' operation was a success, however her knee will be immobilised for "several weeks" whilst she recovers. How she sustained an injury to her knee is not yet known. The Grand Duchess' recovery means that she will not participate in the state visit to Luxembourg of her husband’s first cousin, Belgium’s King Philippe and his wife Queen Mathilde, next week.

In November 2018, the Grand Duchess announced that she had launched her own website dedicated to her royal work. The website has sections with details on everything from Maria Teresa’s patronages to family life, including her childhood, meeting her husband, and their five children – Prince Guillaume, Prince Felix, Prince Louis, Princess Alexandra and Prince Sebastien.

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and her family

A statement from the Grand Ducal Court at the time said: "Whether in the humanitarian or social field, the Grand Duchess strives to support the poor, to give a voice to those who are not heard or listened to, point to injustices and draw attention to problems in society often ignored.

"The site also helps to discover the personality of the Grand Duchess, the person behind the official functions that she occupies. The Grand Duchess opens her personal family albums and throws a look behind the scenes of the palace, to share intimate moments with her children, her hobbies and interests."

