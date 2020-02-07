The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly made their first appearance as a couple since leaving the UK for North America. According to The New York Post, Prince Harry was the keynote speakers at an exclusive JPMorgan event which took place at the 1 Hotel in Miami’s South Beach on Thursday night. A spokeswoman for the Sussexes would not comment on their private schedule, but HELLO! has confirmed that the couple attended the gathering in Miami where the Duke spoke.

Harry arrived in Canada to join wife Meghan and their son Archie in January, and the royal couple have since increased security at their Vancouver Island mansion. Their rented mansion in North Saanich has a new security camera along the beach, plus a tarpaulin hanging between two trees, TMZ has reported. The Mille Fleurs mansion, worth £10 million, also has a large white tarpaulin covering the metal gates and "No Trespassing" signs.

The couple - along with their son Archie - are living in Canada as they prepare to drop their HRH titles and quit the monarchy for a life of personal and financial freedom. The family-of-three will now split their time between the UK and North America. In one of his final engagements before flying to Canada last month, Harry told guests at a charity dinner for Sentebale that the UK will always be his home and that he and Meghan had hoped to serve the Queen and country.

"The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change," he said. "I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life."

He continued: "I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me. Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. We are taking a leap of faith - thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step."

