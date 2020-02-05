The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share throwback photos from royal tour to send special message The royals shared a series of photos from their 2018 tour

To mark Waitangi Day – the national day of New Zealand – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a series of throwback photos from their time visiting the country.

Alongside the incredible images, the Sussexes posted a touching caption that read: "To all of our Kiwi followers, sending our very best to each of you on Waitangi Day! As a commonwealth country and a realm, today we honour the spirit and diversity of New Zealand, and we feel particularly reminded of the special time we had there during our tour in 2018. The Duke and Duchess send their best wishes to all the people of New Zealand."

WATCH: Prince Harry gives first speech since agreement with the Queen about his and Meghan Markle's future

Harry and Meghan visited New Zealand in 2018, starting their tour at Government House in Wellington, where they greeted performers with the traditional touching of nose and forehead. While there, the married couple also joined prime minister Jacinda Ardern for a reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum. The event saw the couple meet young people who are making a contribution to the wellbeing of their communities in New Zealand, and included cultural performances and entertainment by members of the Pasifika community living in Auckland.

MORE: Mike Tindall quizzed over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shock decision

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the photos on Instagram

MORE: Meghan Markle's alleged interview with Ellen DeGeneres will not happen - details

To commemorate Waitangi Day the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared a touching message on Instagram that read: "Today marks New Zealand’s national holiday #WaitangiDay ‪Sending our best wishes to all of our followers in New Zealand."

Visiting New Zealand has become something of a rite of passage for members of the British royal family. Prince William was just nine months old when he first took the long-haul flight with his parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, in 1983. Fast forward 31 years, and Prince George followed in his dad's footsteps, making the trip with Prince William and Kate in 2014.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.