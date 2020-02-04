The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in south Wales on Tuesday for a day of engagements, but their three children were never far from their thoughts. During a visit to an ice cream parlour, where the royals spoke to parents and carers about life in the Mumbles, the topic of conversation soon turned to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, after Prince William spotted a child reading Julia Donaldson's Room On The Broom. He told them: "I read this to our children all the time." William also joked that it had saved many bedtimes, revealing that he had met the author when she received her CBE for services to literature. "I said 'do you realise how many parents you have saved at bedtime?' he said. William added: "David Walliams also does good books for children - for a little bit older children I think. I've read one and it was really, really good."

Watch Princess Charlotte steal the show on Christmas Day

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all have a favourite bedtime book

During the engagement, William and Kate also went to visit a boxing club, and on their way out, the couple were given mini boxing gloves for George, Charlotte and Louis. William was delighted, and as the gifts were handed over, he said: "Thank you so much. Love these, brilliant. George is already eyeing up the punchbag, start them young."

MORE: Prince Charles gives Katy Perry an important new role

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are incredibly hands-on parents

While their parents were in south Wales on Tuesday, George and Charlotte were at school at St Thomas's Battersea, while Louis would have stayed at home with their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. Kate and William often try to ensure that their engagements finish before their children go to bed, and have previously been seen arriving back to Kensington Palace on a helicopter, where George, Charlotte and Louis have been waiting outside to greet them.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are offered Madonna's New York flat

Both William and Kate are incredibly hands-on parents, and often talk about the activities they enjoy doing with their children. William has revealed that he likes playing football with George and Charlotte, while Kate encourages them to spend time outside. The Duchess also sweetly revealed in 2019 that her favourite pastime was spending time together with her family.

George and Charlotte were last seen out in public on Christmas Day, when they joined their parents on their first walkabout. Louis was too young to join them, but was being looked after by their nanny nearby. Charlotte delighted royal fans after being pictured hugging a woman in a wheelchair, who had given her a giant pink inflatable flamingo. She was even captured giving the Queen a curtsey as the royals left church.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.