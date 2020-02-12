Queen Rania of Jordan visited Al Jizah on Tuesday, where she learned about its community empowerment projects. The royal shared a touching image to her 5.8 million followers on Instagram, captioning it: "From my meeting with Thurra Charitable Association in Al Jizah today, whose hard work and determination are helping empower families in the area." She also shared behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram Stories of her meeting and embracing locals as she learned about their charity work.

During her day of engagements, Queen Rania stopped by Rasmia Shamout's mini market, a small business she was able to start, with funds from Thurra Charitable Association, as well as the homes of two female-headed households in the area. The mum-of-four also met with the charity's President, Mr Khaled Zaben, board members, as well as a number of beneficiaries and local community members.

Queen Rania posted a sweet tribute on Instagram to her husband King Abdullah as he celebrated his 58th birthday on 30 January. The close-up image of the pair was taken from their visit to New York last year, when the King was awarded the 2019 Scholar Statesman Award in recognition of his leadership and commitment to advancing peace, stability and tolerance in the Middle East. Proud wife Rania captioned the photo: "God bless you, Abu Hussein, the most honorable of men, and forever our pillar of strength and integrity."

King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway have accepted an invitation from King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan to pay a state visit in 2020. The Norwegian royals will visit Jordan from 2 to 4 March, marking King Harald's first state visit to the Middle East. It's also been 20 years since King Abdullah and Queen Rania travelled to Norway in an official capacity.

