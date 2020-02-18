Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden meets little girl with brain tumour and makes her dream come true Crown Princess Victoria made the seven-year-old's wish a reality

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden made one little girl's dreams come true after granting her wish to visit the royal at the Royal Palace in Stockholm. The princess spent a fun-filled hour with Emilia, seven, who has a type of brain tumour called ependymoma, after charity organisation Min Stora Dag reached out to the royal in the hope of fulling Emilia's wish. Emilia and her family travelled over 400 miles to meet Crown Princess Victoria, who welcomed the young girl and her sister Maja to Princess Sibylla’s floor in the palace for tea and biscuits.

Crown Princess Victoria made little Emilia's wish come true (photo: Sara Friberg/Kungl.Hovstaterna)

According to the charity's Instagram page, Emilia and the Crown Princess "had a relaxed conversation about everything between heaven and earth" and also spoke about "life – and that it goes up and down". Before their time was up, the princess surprised horse-loving Emilia with a ride through Stockholm in a horse-drawn carriage from the King’s court stall.

Emilia and her family were treated to tea and cake (photo: Sara Friberg/Kungl.Hovstaterna)

Sharing beautiful photos of their visit on Instagram account @kungahuset, the caption said in Swedish: "Yesterday, the Royal Palace received a special visitor: 7-year-old Emilia from Trelleborg had travelled to Stockholm to meet, together with her parents and sister Maja, the Crown Princess." Emilia and her sister certainly looked the part for their royal visit, wearing the same style dress in purple and teal with similar silver Mary-Jane-style ballet flats.

They even enjoyed a horse-drawn carriage ride (photo: Sara Friberg/Kungl.Hovstaterna)

The charity organisation who helped grant Emilia's wish, Min Stora Dag, which in Swedish means "My Special Day," helps provide nearly 5,000 children and adolescents with critical illnesses and diseases a "special day" which "gives extra strength and happiness in a tough everyday life," according to their website.

