Prince William will acknowledge Britain's turbulent past with Ireland in speech

The Duke of Cambridge will acknowledge the "many wrongs" done in Britain's relationship with Ireland, in a speech in Dublin on Wednesday evening. William will say that: "It is right to remember those who suffered as a consequence of our troubled past," but will add that, "whilst many wrongs have been done, it is important that we are not bound by these."

The future King's words of reconciliation will come in a speech that is also expected to reference Brexit, on the second day of his and Kate's historic first official visit to Ireland. It follows the Queen's own visit nine years ago, the first by a reigning British monarch in a century. The second in line to the throne will echo the words of his grandmother the Queen when he addresses guests at a reception hosted by the Tanaiste Simon Coveney at the Museum of Literature Ireland.

He is expected to say: "Growing up I remember seeing the troubles that took place, which affected so many people across the UK and Ireland. This explains why one of the truly profound moments for Catherine and I took place yesterday when we laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance. It was a reminder of the complexity of our shared history, and as my grandmother said during her visit in 2011, 'our islands have experienced more than their fair share of heartache and turbulence'. But it was also a reminder of how far we have come. It is right that we continue to remember those who suffered as a consequence of our

troubled past. And whilst many wrongs have been done, it is important that we are not bound by these."

William and Kate at the Garden of Remembrance on Tuesday

William and Kate will join guests at the new landmark cultural institution in St Stephen's Green after a busy day of engagements that will see them meet young people being supported by Ireland's leading youth mental health charity Jigsaw in Dublin and visit the social justice charity Extern in County Kildare. They will also visit Teagasc, Ireland’s Agriculture and Food Development Authority in County Meath before returning to the Capital this evening.

