Sarah Ferguson shared a message of female empowerment in honour of International Women's Day on Sunday. The mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie posted a tribute to women she admires, along with a selection of photos. They included one with Sarah's mum, who she clearly resembles, and another with her beloved sister Jane, which showed the pair laughing and walking together.

The former Duchess of York wrote a long caption for the images, which read: "Happy International Women’s Day! Here are some of my inspirational women throughout history including Her Majesty The Queen, our longest reigning Monarch, my mother whose courage to always follow her heart was where my woman inspiration came from, Margaret Thatcher, the longest-serving British Prime Minister of the 20th century, Queen Victoria who became Queen when she was only 18, Boudicca, who became a symbol of national character and indomitability and my incredible sister Jane who continues to inspire me every day. How wonderful it is also to see men who support the female leaders #internationalwomensday #iwd2020 #iwd #women @internationalwomensday_global."

Sarah posted the photos in honour of International Women's Day

Sarah's fans were quick to show their appreciation for her heartfelt message, commenting: "What wonderful choices of exceptional woman. Well done to you too for being an inspirational woman to your daughters and others," and: "Excellent choices. Happy IWD." Another of her followers, meanwhile, drew attention to the fact that Sarah herself is an inspiration to other women, writing: "You forgot yourself Sarah as your inspirational and never ending support to get education for girls across the world is truly amazing and to have seen your daughters joining you in this valuable work shows the fabulous example you have set yourself as a women and mother!"

The 60-year-old shares daughters Beatrice and Eugenie with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. Beatrice got engaged to her husband-to-be Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last year and the couple will marry in a low-key ceremony this May.

