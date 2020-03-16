Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has called on British supermarkets to make a special exception for their elderly shoppers during the coronavirus outbreak. Princess Beatrice's fiancé took to Twitter to share a suggestion he had seen on social media to help protect the over-70s. He wrote: "A great idea just seen on Twitter. Would it be possible for the supermarkets to only allow elderly shoppers in first, so that they can shop before the rest of us, as the shops will be clean/ disinfected, and before the shelves are all cleared. #elderlyhour."

Loading the player...

Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - 5 facts

The coronavirus outbreak is affecting countries across the world, with governments closing schools and limiting travel. But in the UK, it was business as usual for the Queen and the royal family last week. HELLO! understands that this is because palace officials are monitoring the situation and are following government advice. On Thursday, the 93-year-old monarch held an audience with Lord Prior, Professor Mark Compton, as she received the Order of St John's first ever Service medal in gold.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi: everything you need to know

Beatrice and Edo will tie the knot on 29 May

She also attended the annual Commonwealth Day service at the start of the week, joined by Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan, and Prince Edward and Sophie at Westminster Abbey. Her daughter Princess Anne, and Mike and Zara Tindall and Peter and Autumn Phillips, also made regular public appearances at Cheltenham Festival last week, enjoying the races.

MORE: Princess Beatrice to inherit titles from Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's family after royal wedding

On Friday, Mike shared his thoughts on the virus, urging the British public to "keep calm and carry on", and admitting it was a "shame" to see the sporting calendar torn up. Arriving ahead of the Cheltenham Gold Cup – the festival's climax – Mike said: "Do I feel that cancelling everything is going to solve it? I'm not entirely sure."

His comments come after the government announced plans to ban mass gatherings, meaning the 2020 London Marathon, originally set for 26 April, has been postponed until 4 October. The Football Association confirmed that the Premier League is suspended until 4 April. Next week's Champions League and Europa League matches have been postponed. Wales vs Scotland in the Six Nations has been postponed. England's cricket tour of Sri Lanka has been cancelled, and Formula 1 races in Australia, Bahrain and Vietnam have been called off.