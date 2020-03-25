Singer Fleur East revealed on Wednesday that she came into contact with Prince Charles shortly before he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Speaking on The One Show, the former X-Factor star performed a rap about the coronavirus before sharing her own near-encounter with the illness. Speaking to the star from more than two metres away, co-host Patrick Kielty announced: "We have to talk about this because the big news for us was that Prince Charles had tested positive for coronavirus, which was a bit of a shock for you because you met him what, 14 days ago?" Fleur nodded and replied, "14 days ago, so I'm clear."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles tests positive for Coronavirus

She went on to recall the evening she met the Prince of Wales at The Prince's Trust And TK Maxx & Homesense Awards on 11 March. The 32-year-old said: Fleur went on to recall the evening she met the Prince of Wales, saying: "Yeah, I remember at the time it was really awkward actually because I didn't know how to greet a royal full stop, let alone in these strange times, so he sort of came up to me and did a namaste and I did a weird curtsey and a namaste at the same time, but the whole thing was just awkward because he kept forgetting not to shake people's hands, so he was reaching out and people had to do this," Fleur mimed moving away. Patrick concluded: "But we can confirm that you have not contracted corona from the future King of England, good news."

MORE: Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's Scottish home where they are self-isolating due to coronavirus

The Prince had made an effort to stop shaking people's hands

Prince Charles' diagnosis was confirmed earlier on Wednesday in a statement from Clarence House, which read: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

READ: How Prince Harry and Prince William found out Prince Charles had coronavirus

"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.