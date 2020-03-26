The Duke of Cambridge was the first British royal to address the coronavirus publicly last week, as he appeared in a video message to launch The National Emergencies Trust's appeal to raise money for charities helping vulnerable people during the crisis.

It's been a week since the launch of the campaign and Prince William will be thrilled to hear the Trust's latest update. In a tweet, they announced: "Almost £11m raised in the first week of the Coronavirus Appeal. The first allocations of nearly £2.5m will be going out to front line charities to help those most in need today." In a statement on their website, they added that "the money will be distributed through UK Community Foundations to 46 local community foundations across the country."

Lord Dannatt, chairman of the National Emergencies Trust, praised the nationwide response so far, but said more needed to be done. "We are delighted that there is growing support for the Trust and that we have been able to start getting money out to organisations who can help people within a week of launching," he said.

"But we need much more. That's why we are calling on everyone, even at this unsettling time, to dig deep and make a contribution. That generosity will ensure that we get through this unprecedented time with our most vulnerable communities cared for and supported."

In his video message to launch the campaign, Prince William said: "Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together. The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.

"The public's desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way - which is why the establishment of National Emergencies Trust was so important. I said at its launch last year that I dreaded the day when it would be needed. Sadly, with the outbreak of Covid-19, that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped.

"But now, more than ever, I am grateful that The National Emergencies Trust exists. It will ensure that support reaches those across the UK who need it most, as quickly and efficiently as possible. And it will help to ensure that all our efforts to overcome this challenge are channelled in the best possible way."

William and wife Kate visited an NHS 111 centre in Croydon, south London last week to highlight its vital work to manage the coronavirus pandemic. The Duke's father, the Prince of Wales, tested positive for COVID-19, Clarence House confirmed in a statement on Wednesday. William and his brother Prince Harry, who currently lives in Canada with wife Meghan and son Archie, were informed of the news by telephone.

