Clarence House gives update on Prince Charles after he tests positive for coronavirus Charles and wife Camilla are self-isolating in Scotland

Clarence House has given an update about the Prince of Wales after confirming that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The royal household said that Prince Charles, 71, is back at his desk working a day after the news was announced in a statement. The heir to the throne is conducting meetings by phone and video conferencing, following steps that other members of the royal family have taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Where the royals are self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Aides added that the Prince had received hundreds of "get well soon" wishes sent to him at Clarence House – a mixture of cards, but mostly digital messages. Last week, Charles' official website posted an update asking royal fans to delay sending correspondence to the Prince, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Cambridges and Sussexes until after the pandemic has been resolved.

Charles and Camilla are currently self-isolating at their Scottish home, Birkhall, on the Queen's Balmoral estate. The couple were tested by the NHS in Aberdeenshire on Monday, but the Duchess does not have the virus. Scotland's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Catherine Calderwood, who referred to Charles and Camilla's Scottish titles, said: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay were tested for Covid-19 for clinical reasons."

The Prince's last public engagements were on 12 March when he carried out an investiture, on behalf of the Queen, at Buckingham Palace and in the evening, he attended a dinner in aid of the Australia Bushfire Appeal.

MORE: The Queen's amazing Windsor Castle style choices revealed in new photo

Charles at the dinner for the Australian Bushfire Appeal

Buckingham Palace said: "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12 March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

The 93-year-old monarch and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, are currently residing at Windsor Castle. It's been business as usual for the Queen as she receives her daily government red boxes and conducts meetings by telephone. The royal family released a photo of Her Majesty taking her weekly audience on a call with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, from her Berkshire residence.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.