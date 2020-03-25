The UK-wide lockdown currently in place means that the Queen and Prime Minister Boris Johnson held their weekly conversation by phone this week, rather than the monarch receiving the PM in person, as is traditional. Not only was this an unusual moment, but it also gave royal fans the chance to admire the monarch's incredible décor, thanks to an Instagram post commemorating the event! Shared by the official Royal Family account, a split-screen photograph showed Boris wearing a suit and tie, standing in front of a Union flag and holding a black landline receiver to his ear. Above him in the frame was a picture of the Queen in her Windsor residence.

WATCH: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

The monarch reclined in comfort as she spoke into what appeared to be a white rotary phone. Around the room, different ornaments depicting corgis, her favourite dog, were prominently displayed, including one large china ornament which looked directly at the Queen as she talked! The photo's caption read: "The Queen held her weekly Audience with the Prime Minister today by telephone. Her Majesty - pictured this evening at Windsor Castle - has held a weekly Audience with her Prime Minister throughout her reign."

The Royal Family shared the rare photo via Instagram

Fans were thrilled by the rare glimpse of the Queen's inner sanctum, especially her choice of technology. One commented: "Is she on a rotary phone????" Other followers added: "The phone [heart eyes emoji]" and: "Meme in the making." Some fans were simply concerned with the 93-year-old's health, however, writing: "Stay well, your Majesty," and: "Wonderful to see her looking well."

Clarence House announced earlier in the day that the Queen's oldest son, Prince Charles, 71, had been diagnosed with COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. The Queen and Prince Phillip travelled to Windsor last week, a few days earlier than planned, to start their Easter break, and are expected to remain there until further notice.

