The Duchess of Sussex has landed her first film gig as she prepares to leave royal life behind on 31 March. Meghan has narrated Disneynature's Elephant documentary, it was announced on their Instagram account on Thursday. The film will be available for streaming on Disney+ from 3 April, and you'll be able to get seven days of the streaming service free when you sign up.

READ: Meghan Markle's favourite smoothie recipe revealed – and it sounds delicious

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan narrates new Disneynature film Elephant

Earlier this year it was revealed that Meghan had signed a voiceover deal with Disney to narrate the film, in return for a donation to wildlife charity, Elephants Without Borders. A trailer for Elephant revealed that it "follows one family's extraordinary 1,000 mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives." She recorded voiceover in autumn 2019 before she and Prince Harry left for their six-week Christmas break in Canada at the end of last year.

The film's poster

A video resurfaced earlier this year, showing the extraordinary moment Prince Harry pitched his wife's voiceover skills to Disney CEO, Bob Iger. The royal couple attended the London premiere of The Lion King back in July, during which Harry seized the opportunity to talk about a new role for his wife.

In the video, the Prince could be heard telling Mr Iger: "You know she does voiceovers?" while gesturing towards Meghan, who is stood next to him in conversation with Beyonce and Jay-Z. "Oh really? I did not know that," the Disney chief replies. "You seem surprised," Harry responds, before adding: "But yeah, she's really interested." The conversation concludes with Mr Iger telling Harry: "Sure, we'd love to try."

MORE: Where the royals are self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown

Harry and Meghan at the Commonwealth Day service

The Sussexes shocked the world when they announced they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family in January. After meeting with the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, it was agreed there would be a 12-month review period from 31 March to see if the arrangements worked for all parties.

Harry and Meghan will retain their HRH titles but will not actively use them. Information about their forthcoming non-profit organisation is set to be announced in the coming months, but they said they will not use the word 'royal'.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.