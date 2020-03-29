UPDATE: A spokesperson for the Sussexes tells HELLO!: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made."

ORIGINAL STORY: Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to send a very direct message to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry about their security arrangements now they have settled in the US. It remains unclear who will pay for the couple's security detail following their move to California last week, but President Trump's Twitter message has given some clarity on the fact that he is not planning to pick up the bill. On Sunday, he tweeted: "I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

The President shared the message on Twitter on Sunday evening

The royal couple had been spending most of their time on Vancouver Island in Canada after announcing their decision to step down as senior working royals earlier this year. However, it was revealed on Thursday that the pair had moved to Los Angeles, where Meghan is from and where her mother, Doria, and many of her friends still live.

MORE: The truth behind Prince Harry's Disney voiceover work request for Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan made the move shortly before Canada closed its border with the States. They are believed to be starting their new non-royal life close to Hollywood, where actress Meghan used to work on movies and TV shows. However, like the rest of the city, they will be in lockdown due to COVID-19 and will likely remain so until at least May, according to Eric Garcetti, the mayor of Los Angeles.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Trailer For DisneyNature's 'Elephant' narrated by Meghan Markle

At the end of last month, the Canadian government revealed it would not continue to fund the couple's security arrangements once they stopped being working royals at the end of March. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police had been assisting the Met Police in London.

READ: Meghan Markle's exciting baby news as Archie gets a new playmate

The change in the pair's status means they will no longer carry out official duties on behalf of the Queen, will not use their HRH titles, and have not been able to copyright their Sussex Royal brand. These arrangements were made following a meeting with the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge. All parties agreed to an initial review of these arrangements in 12 months' time.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.