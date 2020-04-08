Cindy Crawford has opened up about the first time she ever met Princess Diana, revealing that she was "so intimidated". The supermodel made the revelation when speaking to Naomi Campell in a YouTube live chat on Monday, and the 54-year-old added that the encounter took place at Kensington Palace, and that the then 16-year-old Prince William was also in attendance.

Loading the player...

WATCH: This old video of Princess Diana will bring a tear to your eye

Cindy told Naomi: "I was so intimidated meeting Princess Diana and being at Kensington Palace and just how completely down-to-earth she was because there's so much protocol I guess, and not being English, I don't understand some of it."

MORE: Princess Diana's former holiday home in the Bahamas is up for sale – see inside

Cindy was speaking to Naomi Campell

MORE: When royals wear casual jeans! See Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more in off-duty denim

She also spoke of how much admiration she had for the late Princess, saying: "I loved Princess Diana, I just loved her. Humble, how down-to-earth and I'm just blessed to know her for the time that I did."

The models also spoke about the current period of self-isolation, with mother-of-two Cindy explaining that the situation was strange, but that she's remaining positive, as better times will return someday. "We don't know where the light at the end of the tunnel is," she began. "We know it will come at some point." The runway star is currently in lockdown in Malibu with her family, husband Rande Gerber and children, daughter Kaia, 18, and son Presley, 20.

Cindy also spoke of her privilege, adding: "I'm blessed, I can afford groceries and I think it's hard to give advice to people because we're already privileged. I'm very aware that not having to worry about paying for groceries or my phone bill is an amazing luxury."

As for Naomi, the 49-year-old supermodel revealed that she is "loving" being in lockdown. "I don't think it's ever gonna go back the same, in terms of the hygiene. For me, never. But when we get this... I will call it a new reset because I really felt like the planet, Mother Nature, needed a break," she explained, before adding: "I felt like a lot of gluttony and excess that this truly was just like, it's too much. This being still, I'm loving it."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.