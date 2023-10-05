Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royals rocking skinny jeans: Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

Our favourite royal women love their comfy jeans, from Duchess Sophie to Princess Kate 

Ainhoa Barcelona
Ainhoa BarcelonaContent Managing Editor
Jeans are a staple in every woman's wardrobe, and royal ladies have proved they are no different. While nothing turns heads like a bespoke designer gown, Europe's royal women know the key to looking good when they are off-duty is a pair of fabulous jeans.

Even Queen Camilla was seen sporting a pair of skinny jeans last weekend, as she stepped out at the Braemar Literary Festival to reunite with her son, Tom Parker Bowles. 

The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Edinburgh have all also been known to rock a pair of fashion-forward jeans. From high-waisted to cropped to slouchy, we round up the best royal trouser moments, starting with…

Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla who attended the Braemar Literary festival Braemar Literary Festival© Peter Jolly/Shutterstock

Even the Queen wears jeans, apparently. The 76-year-old wife of King Charles wore denim skinny jeans and suede boots in a regal navy hue, pairing her outdoorsy outfit with a crisp, candy pink shirt and navy V-neck jumper. 

Queen Camilla layered with a smart blazer, and accessorised with her beloved green leather bag by Demellier London.

Princess Kate

Princess Kate wearing & Other Stories jeans© Getty Images

We may be used to seeing the Princess of Wales sport a tailored power suit or figure-flattering coat dress, but the mother-of-three does have several pairs of jeans in her fashion repetoire! Back in 2022, the royal carried out an engagement at the Natural History Museum rocking a pair of denim straight-leg jeans from & Other Stories. 

Kate paired her hiking boots with skinny jeans and a GANNI gilet in Glasgow© Max Mumby/Indigo

The fashion-forward royals also has a pair of silhouette-skimming black jeans, which she tends to wear for more outdoorsy engagements and off-duty occasions. 

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan wore a Ralph Lauren sweater vest with white skinny jeans© Jordan Pettitt - PA Images

Meghan's style file at the 2023 Invictus Games was an ode to the classic skinny jean. The mother-of-two rocked a series of jeans, including these crisp white Ralph Lauren split-hem ones.

Meghan Markle wearing black Le Color skinny jeans by Frame at the Invictus Games© Jordan Pettitt - PA Images

Former actress Meghan officially went public with Prince Harry in September 2017, just two months before the couple announced their engagement. 

Meghan Markle loves a classic shirt and jeans combo© Getty

Back to before they were married, Meghan looked ultra-cool in a pair of ripped jeans, which she paired with an aptly named 'The Boyfriend' shirt. She was taking a break from filming Suits at the time, and accompanied Harry to the Invictus Games in Toronto.

The Duchess of Edinburgh

sophie wessex clapping© Getty

Duchess Sophie may have a penchant for pastels and ultra-feminine fits, but royal style fans loved it when she rocked a pair of grey skinny jeans during an outdoorsy engagement back in 2022. 

Princess Diana

princess diana high waisted jeans© Getty

Princess Diana gave us all a lesson in how to pull off a pair of high-waisted baggy jeans – she was the ultimate style icon after all.

princess diana double denim

She also rocked double denim like a pro! We're loving the Princess' après ski look here in Lech, Austria.

Charlotte Casiraghi

charlotte casiraghi in jeans at gucci party© Getty

Princess Caroline of Monaco's daughter Charlotte – an ambassador of Gucci – attended the brand's party in 2017 wearing a pair of their embroidered tiger jeans.

Queen Rania of Jordan

queen rania in jeans 2016© Rex

Queen Rania always gives us a masterclass in dressing well when she's out and about. She totally nails the bootcut jeans and shirt combo here.

Princess Caroline of Monaco

princess caroline at chanel show at paris fashion week© Getty

The Monaco royal family are known for their love of Chanel. Here, Grace Kelly's daughter Princess Caroline rocks a pair of diamond-patterned dark jeans.

Sarah Ferguson

sarah ferguson in jeans© Getty

We love this throwback photo of Sarah, Duchess of York on a day out with Princess Beatrice. Rocking the mum jeans very nicely, Sarah!

Princess Eugenie

princess eugenie jeans© Rex

Princess Eugenie is also a fan of black skinny jeans.

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece

princess maria olympia of greece in jeans© Getty

Princess Maria-Olympia is one of the most fashionable royals around. She pairs her cropped, ripped jeans with ankle boots and a simple strappy top – a strong summer look.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden

princess madeleine white jeans© Getty

Not many are brave enough to wear a pair of white jeans, but Princess Madeleine of Sweden sure is!

Zara Tindall

zara tindall in white jeans at festival of british eventing© Getty

The late Queen's granddaughter has also been known to pull on a pair of lighter jeans.

Lady Louise Windsor

lady louise windsor in jeans© Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's teenage daughter Louise goes for colour in a pair of mulberry trousers.

Princess Marie of Denmark

princess marie of denmark jeans© Getty

Just like Kate, Marie can rely on a pair of skinny jeans.

Queen Letizia of Spain

queen letizia in jeans© Getty

She's usually dressed to the nines, but even when she's going for a more casual look, Letizia looks super chic.

