Royals rocking skinny jeans: Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

Jeans are a staple in every woman's wardrobe, and royal ladies have proved they are no different. While nothing turns heads like a bespoke designer gown, Europe's royal women know the key to looking good when they are off-duty is a pair of fabulous jeans.

Even Queen Camilla was seen sporting a pair of skinny jeans last weekend, as she stepped out at the Braemar Literary Festival to reunite with her son, Tom Parker Bowles.

The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Edinburgh have all also been known to rock a pair of fashion-forward jeans. From high-waisted to cropped to slouchy, we round up the best royal trouser moments, starting with…

Queen Camilla © Peter Jolly/Shutterstock Even the Queen wears jeans, apparently. The 76-year-old wife of King Charles wore denim skinny jeans and suede boots in a regal navy hue, pairing her outdoorsy outfit with a crisp, candy pink shirt and navy V-neck jumper. Queen Camilla layered with a smart blazer, and accessorised with her beloved green leather bag by Demellier London.

Princess Kate © Getty Images We may be used to seeing the Princess of Wales sport a tailored power suit or figure-flattering coat dress, but the mother-of-three does have several pairs of jeans in her fashion repetoire! Back in 2022, the royal carried out an engagement at the Natural History Museum rocking a pair of denim straight-leg jeans from & Other Stories. © Max Mumby/Indigo The fashion-forward royals also has a pair of silhouette-skimming black jeans, which she tends to wear for more outdoorsy engagements and off-duty occasions. GET THE ROYAL LOOK 8 best high street jeans for women 2023: From M&S’ stretchy jeans to Topshop’s best-selling Jamie

The Duchess of Sussex © Jordan Pettitt - PA Images Meghan's style file at the 2023 Invictus Games was an ode to the classic skinny jean. The mother-of-two rocked a series of jeans, including these crisp white Ralph Lauren split-hem ones. LOOK: Meghan Markle's Invictus Games fashion was so chic - here's where to shop her looks for yourself © Jordan Pettitt - PA Images Former actress Meghan officially went public with Prince Harry in September 2017, just two months before the couple announced their engagement. © Getty Back to before they were married, Meghan looked ultra-cool in a pair of ripped jeans, which she paired with an aptly named 'The Boyfriend' shirt. She was taking a break from filming Suits at the time, and accompanied Harry to the Invictus Games in Toronto. Keep clicking for more photos

The Duchess of Edinburgh © Getty Duchess Sophie may have a penchant for pastels and ultra-feminine fits, but royal style fans loved it when she rocked a pair of grey skinny jeans during an outdoorsy engagement back in 2022.

Princess Diana © Getty Princess Diana gave us all a lesson in how to pull off a pair of high-waisted baggy jeans – she was the ultimate style icon after all. She also rocked double denim like a pro! We're loving the Princess' après ski look here in Lech, Austria.

Charlotte Casiraghi © Getty Princess Caroline of Monaco's daughter Charlotte – an ambassador of Gucci – attended the brand's party in 2017 wearing a pair of their embroidered tiger jeans.

Queen Rania of Jordan © Rex Queen Rania always gives us a masterclass in dressing well when she's out and about. She totally nails the bootcut jeans and shirt combo here.

Princess Caroline of Monaco © Getty The Monaco royal family are known for their love of Chanel. Here, Grace Kelly's daughter Princess Caroline rocks a pair of diamond-patterned dark jeans.

Sarah Ferguson © Getty We love this throwback photo of Sarah, Duchess of York on a day out with Princess Beatrice. Rocking the mum jeans very nicely, Sarah!

Princess Eugenie © Rex Princess Eugenie is also a fan of black skinny jeans.

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece © Getty Princess Maria-Olympia is one of the most fashionable royals around. She pairs her cropped, ripped jeans with ankle boots and a simple strappy top – a strong summer look.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden © Getty Not many are brave enough to wear a pair of white jeans, but Princess Madeleine of Sweden sure is!

Zara Tindall © Getty The late Queen's granddaughter has also been known to pull on a pair of lighter jeans.

Lady Louise Windsor © Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's teenage daughter Louise goes for colour in a pair of mulberry trousers.

Princess Marie of Denmark © Getty Just like Kate, Marie can rely on a pair of skinny jeans.