Kate Middleton reveals who her favourite celebrity to meet is The Duchess of Cambridge has met the person several times

The Duchess of Cambridge often gets to meet lots of famous people and celebrities while carrying out her engagements and even royals get starstruck! Kate, 38, was asked by children during a video call with Casterton Primary Academy, in Burnley, on Wednesday who has been her favourite person to meet.

READ: Kate Middleton's bold new Zara jumper has totally wowed fans

Loading the player...

WATCH: William and Kate surprise schoolchildren during video call

Anita Ghidotti, Chief Executive of the Pendle Trust, said: "The kids also asked them what the best famous person was that they had met - something I bet they don’t get asked very often! The Duchess said that George has been watching lots of David Attenborough, Blue Planet and the like, so that would probably be hers."

Sir David, William and Kate in Birkenhead

Prince William and Kate teamed up with the broadcaster and naturalist in Birkenhead, in September 2019, for the naming ceremony of the polar research ship, RRS Sir David Attenborough. The public had voted to call the vessel Boaty McBoatface, but that name was eventually vetoed.

The Duchess first met Sir David at the Natural History Museum Alive 3D premiere in 2013, where she and guests donned 3D glasses to watch his documentary. Since then, Kate has had the privilege of meeting the historian several times, including at a Dramatic Arts event at Buckingham Palace with the Queen in February 2014 and the Wildlife Photographer of The Year 2014 Awards. The mum-of-three also teamed up with Sir David at the reopening of Hintze Hall at the Natural History Museum in July 2017.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton surprise pupils with a video call during Easter holidays

Kate first met Sir David in 2013

Sir David has had a long friendship with the royal family and he and the Queen were actually born weeks apart in 1926. Her Majesty was born on 21 April and Attenborough followed soon after on 8 May. The pair teamed up together in The Queen's Green Planet documentary in 2017, and were filmed strolling in the gardens of Buckingham Palace together.

The Duke of Cambridge also turned interviewer when he was filmed in conversation with Sir David at the World Economic Forum in Davos last year.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.