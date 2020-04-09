The Duchess of Cambridge gave us a very chic insight into her at-home style once again on Wednesday evening, and it looks like she's still loving wearing comfy high-street pieces! Kensington Palace released an adorable video of Kate and William video calling staff and children at Casterton Primary Academy, which is located close to Burnley General Hospital and has a high percentage of pupils whose parents are key workers.

WATCH: William and Kate chat to Casterton Primary Academy

In the sweet clip, Kate looked laid-back and elegant in a bold yellow top, with fans getting a small glimpse of her blue jeans, too. Eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted that the royal appears to be wearing Zara once again, in the brand's 'Puff Sleeve Sweater' in mustard - though sadly the £29.99 piece is no longer available.

Puff sleeve sweater, Zara

We've spotted a similar version at H&M for just £17.99, if you want to mimic Kate's look - here's hoping we'll see her wearing this beautiful colour again soon! The Duchess teamed her outfit with her favourite Catherine Zoraida Gold Fern Drop earrings, which cost £165. She was also seen wearing her engagement ring, after she was pictured without it at home in March.

Puff-sleeved sweatshirt, £17.99, H&M

No doubt Kate also did her own hair and makeup for her Zoom call - didn't she look lovely? She chose to wear her hair in a relaxed half-up style and kept her makeup soft and natural as always.

She told one teacher: "Well done honestly to you and everyone who's in during this time. It must be such a relief for all the parents, who are key workers, to know that the normality is there for their children - they've got the structure and they've got a safe place for them to be, so really really well done to all of you."

