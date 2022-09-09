The Queen featured in never-before-seen childhood photo following her death Her Majesty died on 8 September

The nation is in mourning following the death of the Queen on 8 September, and tributes were paid to the monarch from around the world.

One moving tribute came from Norway where the Norwegian Royal Court shared a never-before-seen image of the Queen with her great-aunt, Queen Maud of Norway. In the photo, Queen Maud stood behind the monarch, who was just a small child at the time, with her hand gently resting near her shoulder.

Maud was wrapped up warm in an overcoat, striped top and bowler hat, and had accessorised with a pearl necklace.

Meanwhile, the young Elizabeth looked very sweet in a dress and had her curly hair on full display.

The photo was taken at Appleton House in Sandringham, with the estate going on to hold a special place in the monarch's heart.

The picture was taken at Appleton House at Sandringham in 1929. pic.twitter.com/PsmYpk0m3J — Oskar Aanmoen 🇳🇴 (@OAanmoen) September 9, 2022

The Queen featured in an unseen childhood photo

The Queen would usually spend two months in Sandringham during the Christmas period, and she broadcast her first-ever televised Christmas speech from the property in 1957.

However, it also held some sadder memories for Her Majesty, with her father, King George VI and grandfather, King George V, both passing away there.

Sandringham was owned personally by her Majesty, and following her death the ownership has transferred to her son, King Charles III.

Tributes have been left outside Sandringham House

The Queen's death was announced on 8 September, with a statement from Buckingham Palace reading: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

A short time before the announcement, family members were pictured arriving at Balmoral. Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex were seen driving into the estate. Prince Harry arrived later, wearing a black suit

The Duchess of Cambridge remained in London to care for her three children with William.

