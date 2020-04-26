Prince William and Kate Middleton share inspiring new video amid COVID-19 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been keen to express their support for key workers

Prince William and Kate Middleton helped to keep the public's spirits up with a new video posted to the official Kensington Palace Instagram account this weekend. Produced by the Football Association, of which William is President, the sweet clip paid tribute to England's key workers and to the country's resilience. Made by artist and writer Hussain Manawer, the video showed scenes of firefighters and people in the street clapping for NHS staff as well as moments from football matches, including groups of people cheering.

Most moving of all, the video included images of recovered COVID-19 patients leaving hospital as doctors and nurses clapped for them. The voiceover had a heartfelt message of hope, which said: "This is England during a crisis, a nation united. This is England – 66 million from thousands of communities, that's our heartland. And we say thank you to the NHS and all the key workers, we hold high our multicultural front line, because this is England."

The royal couple shared the video to their Instagram account

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge captioned the video: "This is England by @hussainmanawer. Visit @England to watch the full video, as the football community stands together with everybody working on the frontline. Earlier this week @MindCharity, @SamaritansCharity, @GiveUsAShoutInsta, @Hospice_UK, and The Royal Foundation came together to launch @OurFrontlineUk, to provide our keyworker community with round the clock mental health support – visit the link in our bio to find out more. #OurFrontline."

The royal couple's followers were clearly touched by their post, commenting: "Proud to be British at times like this... all pulling together [heart emoji], "Love it," and: "Blessings to all frontline workers!!" William and Kate have also been showing their support for the NHS every week by joining in with the Clap for Carers tradition every Thursday evening along with their three children: Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, who celebrated his second birthday on Thursday.

