Prince Harry's secret three-year project revealed and it's a cause close to his heart The Duke of Sussex served in the army for ten years

A campaign that was first spearheaded by the Duke of Sussex three years ago has been launched to support defence personnel with their mental health. HeadFIT is a new online platform, which will provide the military with 24/7 access to self-help tools to help them manage the stresses of everyday life.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry helps to launch HeadFIT

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to release picture of Archie to mark first birthday

Prince Harry, who served in the army for ten years, said: "HeadFIT has been almost three years in the making, and I am extremely grateful for everyone who has been on this journey with us. Everyone who has worked on it, to create what we have today, should be incredibly proud and excited for the impact it will have.

"I've long believed the military community should lead the way for the rest of society. For too long we have been waiting for problems to arise and then reacting to them. HeadFIT is a proactive approach to mental fitness, focusing on our own potential to increase our performance, using proven methods in sport science.

Prince Harry during his visit to the Ministry of Defence in 2017

"This is about optimisation of self. This is about being the best you can be. This is about gaining an advantage, whether facing an opponent or overcoming a challenging situation. This is about building resilience that will match that of most world class athletes and prepare you for everyday stress. To be HeadFIT, is to be at your peak performance."

HeadFIT has been developed in partnership with The Royal Foundation's Heads Together campaign, the Ministry of Defence and King's College London, with clinical advice from Dr Vanessa Moulton.

MORE: 11 times royal men looked dapper in uniform

HRH The Duke of Sussex, @HelliwellHelen & David Wiseman introduce HeadFIT: innovational mental fitness video signposting website to assist the management of good mental health. Launch anticipated early 2020. Great panel too! @KensingtonRoyal @DMS_MilMed @DMS_DG @DMS_SurgGen pic.twitter.com/PWXLZsBf0c — Head of Research & Clinical Innovation (@DMSResearch) October 2, 2019

The platform includes tools such as breathing exercises, body posture and relaxation techniques that have been designed for all defence personnel, whether they are new recruits, long-serving personnel, veterans, civilian staff or those in uniform. The techniques are designed so they can be easily integrated into their everyday lives.

Prince Harry visited the Ministry of Defence in central London in October 2017, to kickstart the partnership between the government department and The Royal Foundation. He also appeared in a video to introduce HeadFIT last year ahead of its official launch.

For more information, visit headfit.org.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.