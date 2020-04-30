The Mayhew has announced that it has reopened its adoption scheme. The London-based animal welfare centre, of which Meghan Markle is a patron, revealed the news on Twitter, writing: "We have re-opened our adoptions! To ensure we're rehoming safely and responsibly, we have a new process and criteria in place. We will be following government guidelines, and are trialling virtual interviews and a local drop off service."

The Duchess made her first visit to the organisation as a patron in January 2019, when she was six-months-pregnant with her and Prince Harry's son Archie. The following July, Meghan - who has two rescue dogs of her own, a beagle named Guy and a Labrador-shepherd mix called Bogart - penned a touching foreword for Mayhew's annual review, in which she made her love of animals abundantly clear.

She wrote: "As a proud rescue dog owner, I know from personal experience the joy that adopting an animal into your home can bring. The role that we, as people, play in rehoming and rescuing these animals is vital, but the role of organisations such as Mayhew is unparalleled. What initially struck me about Mayhew specifically is their community based approach not simply on rehoming animals, but in the preventative care that inhibits these cats and dogs from ending up in shelters in the first place."

Meghan visited The Mayhew in 2019

A statement on The Mayhew website adds that the doting mum has "has long understood the connection between animal and community welfare". It reads in full: "The Duchess of Sussex is a Patron of Mayhew. Her chosen Patronages reflect the causes and issues she has spent decades championing, including animal welfare. The Duchess has long understood the connection between animal and community welfare, and has previously supported various rescue centres in Los Angeles.

"We are thrilled that the Duchess shares our commitment to improving the lives of animals and people at home and internationally, and are extremely excited to make a real difference to dogs, cats and communities together."

