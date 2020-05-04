Giovanna Fletcher opens up about 'surreal' experience interviewing Kate Middleton The author spoke to the Duchess of Cambridge in February

Author Giovanna Fletcher has opened up about the "surreal" experience she had interviewing the Duchess of Cambridge on her podcast earlier this year. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, out on Monday, Giovanna admitted: "Having the Duchess of Cambridge as a guest was a surreal experience. I talk all the time about how motherhood is a leveller and think our discussion really highlighted that. Any mother, father or caregiver could listen to that conversation and relate to it.

"I'm honoured she decided to use my podcast for her first personal discussion on motherhood. Having children is full of guilt and doubt, but the more we talk about those feelings, the less alone we feel."

Giovanna, who spoke to HELLO! alongside husband Tom Fletcher as their new novel The Eve Illusion hits the bestseller lists, also shared a glimpse at her home life – which, it's fair to say, is a tad chaotic thanks to lockdown. Juggling homeschooling Buzz, six, Buddy, four, and one-year-old Max with urgent deadlines means the couple have had to adapt rapidly to a new way of life in quarantine.

The couple have released their new novel The Eve Illusion

"I think every day is chaos – that's just life," said Giovanna, laughing. "One night we had a Zoom call for an important meeting, but Buddy wouldn't go to sleep and he had to stay on the call with us. He kept pulling faces. But it could have been far worse and it definitely highlights the fact that anything goes. If your kids are there then they are; if your internet connection is wobbly you have to roll with it. It's not about everything looking polished."

Tom, 34, added: "It's pretty intense. There's no chill-out time and you're following a trail of destruction all day. We're doing anything and everything to keep the boys busy."

