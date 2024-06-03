Skip to main contentSkip to footer
How Kate Middleton, King Charles and Sarah Ferguson are supporting each other through cancer diagnoses – exclusive
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty

Sarah Ferguson reveals how she, King Charles and Princess Kate are supporting each other through cancer diagnoses

The Duchess' illness has changed her outlook on life

Laura Benjamin
News Director
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sarah, Duchess of York has opened up about how she and the royal family are supporting each other through their health crises. 

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the Duchess – who is about to publish the paperback version of A Woman of Intrigue, her second work of historical fiction for Mills & Boon – reveals how "family unity is key" to getting through the tough times.

Sarah Ferguson in a gorgeous dress during a HELLO! photoshoot© David Venni
Sarah said 'family unity is key' to getting through the tough times

Last summer, Sarah, 64, was diagnosed with breast cancer during a routine mammogram, undergoing a single mastectomy; six months later, she was found to have malignant melanoma.

Now, although she has been told by her doctors that she shouldn't use the phrase "cancer-free" and is having regular check-ups for any recurrence, the outlook is positive.

The royal family's support system

Her diagnoses were sadly echoed by the news earlier this year that King Charles is also being treated for cancer, which was found after his routine prostate operation, while the Princess of Wales is also undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.

Sarah said: "I think the key is that you don't have to be in anyone's face – the odd note, the odd: 'Hello, we're all here.' I was so impressed that the King became patron of Cancer Research UK; it's such an amazing move.

Sarah Ferguson in a green snake print suit© David Venni
The Duchess praised her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie for being by her side

"And I think the Princess of Wales was so brave with that video [in which Kate made her diagnosis public]. I think family unity is key. I love that the royal family are all supporting each other and carry on."

LISTEN: Why Prince George isn't attending godfather Duke of Westminster's wedding

Her close bond with her daughters

The mother-of-two has also always counted on her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie for support.

"I have the most exceptional family and an extraordinarily great team," she said. "I have an enormous ability to turn to joy."

print-cover-jun3
Read the full interview with the Duchess in this week's issue

Sarah's changed outlook on life

Sarah has since made it her mission to encourage people to be vigilant about their health and says the experience has influenced her outlook on life.

"I think it woke me up," she said. "It gave me a swift kick in the butt and told me: 'Right, are you going to start living now, at 64, or are you going to keep on not quite living?'"

Sarah Ferguson sitting on a sofa wearing a blue jumpsuit© David Venni
Since her diagnoses, Sarah has made it her mission to encourage people to be vigilant about their health

To read the full interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK now. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more