The Duchess of Sussex has an exciting reason to celebrate this weekend – it's her first US Mother's Day on home soil! Meghan, Prince Harry and their son Archie Harrison made a permanent move to Los Angeles in March, just before the border closed between Canada and America amid the coronavirus lockdown. While it is her second Mother's Day as a parent, the Duchess had only just given birth to Archie before the American version of the holiday on 12 May last year. However, now that he has just turned one, she will finally be able to hold a proper celebration in her hometown on Sunday 10 May.

WATCH: Meghan Markle reads to baby Archie on first birthday

Meghan did publicly mark the occasion last year, sharing a cute photo of her son's tiny toes as they took a walk in the garden at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Captioning the sweet image on the now-defunct sussexroyal Instagram account, she wrote: "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother's Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex." Meghan also included a powerful quote from a poem called "Lands" by Nayyirah Waheed: "My mother was my first country; the first place I ever lived."

Meghan Markle posted this photo on her first US Mother's Day last year

Meghan also honoured "mums all over the world" in celebration of Mother’s Day in the UK back in March. She and Harry shared a post that read: "Mummy. Mum. Mom. Mama. Granny. Nan. Thank you." The couple captioned the picture: "No matter what you call your mum, this Mother’s Day in the UK, we honour the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever. Thank you."

Archie Harrison turned one on 6 May

Royal fans will no doubt be hoping that the couple mark the holiday publicly in some way like they did for Archie's first birthday on Wednesday 6 May. The couple shared a special video on Save the Children's Instagram page, showing Meghan reading one of her son's favourite books, Duck! Rabbit!, as they relax at home. While Meghan is dressed down in a blue shirt with Archie on her lap, Harry is behind the camera, capturing the family moment.

