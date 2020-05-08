Prince William and Kate Middleton just made a big change to their social media accounts The couple launched their Instagram account in 2015

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a sweet update to their social media accounts on Friday. Royal fans were quick to notice that the profile photo on the Kensington Royal Twitter and Instagram pages was changed to an image of Prince William, Kate and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during Clap for our Carers. The previous profile photo was the family portrait used for William and Kate's 2018 Christmas card, taken in the gardens of Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

WATCH: The Cambridges clap for NHS workers

The Cambridges made a surprise appearance on BBC's The Big Night In in April following William's hilarious Blackadder comedy sketch with Stephen Fry. The actor, who was in character as Lord Melchett, warned the Prince that the time for the weekly applause for NHS workers was not far off, with William replying: "On my way, let me just see if I can just find my socks, and my shoes," and looking down he added: "And my trousers."

William and Kate have updated their profile photo with a new family photo

The camera then panned to the Duke and Duchess stepping outside their front door at Anmer Hall, with five-year-old Princess Charlotte leading the applause for frontline workers. Prince Louis, who celebrated his second birthday on the day, clapped in mum Kate's arms.

The Cambridges showing their support for frontline workers

The Cambridges launched their Instagram account in 2015, when the account was used to share photos and information about their and Prince Harry's charitable work. When Harry married Meghan Markle in May 2018, it then included the Sussexes' engagements.

Harry and Meghan launched their own separate Instagram account Sussex Royal in April 2019 after creating their own royal household. The couple shared a final post on the account in March 2020 after stepping back from their royal duties and details of their forthcoming non-profit organisation are expected to be announced in due course.

