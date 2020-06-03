Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan celebrates 30th birthday with regal portrait By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

A very happy birthday to Queen Jetsun Pema!

The Bhutan royal celebrates her 30th birthday on June 4, and in honour of the milestone day a beautiful new portrait of her was released.

The portrait was shared on her and husband King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's Instagrams. It captured the Queen posing outside next to a tree and a pillar. She is wearing a printed multicoloured dress and silky jacket with a red embroidered scarf draped over her shoulders.

"June 4, 2020, On the 30th Birth Anniversary of Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, we join the people of Bhutan in offering our heartfelt gratitude and wishes to our beloved Queen," began the message.

"With profound wisdom and compassion, Her Majesty strengthens and empowers our collective efforts as we move forward into a new era and strive to fulfill our aspirations, under the benevolent leadership and guidance of His Majesty The King.

"Her Majesty’s untiring service to the nation is an inspiration to all Bhutanese," it continued.

It ended with a glowing tribute to the mother of two.

"On this most auspicious of days, we take this special opportunity to offer tribute to Her Majesty," read the Instagram caption.



"May the combined strength of the love, admiration, good wishes and prayers of an entire country, ensure for all time to come, Her Majesty’s wellbeing and happiness.

"May the fortunate people of Bhutan remain blessed eternally by Her Majesty’s compassionate guidance."

Commenters shared their kind messages for Queen Jetsun.

MORE: King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan share first photos of their baby boy



Earlier this week, the Bhutan royals revealed the first photos of their young second son. The proud parents posed with the baby, whose name hasn't been revealed yet, in the gardens at their Lingkana Palace in Thimphu, Bhutan on May 29. Elder son, Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, 4, also participated in the loving portraits.

Jigme and Jetsun welcomed their new bundle of joy in March. It's not out of the ordinary for the Bhutanese royals to hold off in announcing a baby's name. For example, Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel's name wasn't revealed until two months after he was born. It was announced in a Buddhist ceremony. Prior to that, he was known as The Gyalsey, meaning "Crown Prince." It is likely the same thing will happen with the couple's younger son's name.

Queen Jetsun Pema and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck married on Oct. 13, 2011 and Prince Jigme was born on Feb. 5, 2016.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?