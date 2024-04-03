Meghan Markle scoops up Archie for the biggest hug in unearthed family moment

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave viewers a fascinating glimpse into their family life with the release of their docuseries in December 2022.

Prince Harry and Meghan's children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, are growing up out of the public spotlight but the couple shared rare home footage of precious family moments, including little Archie sharing a big hug with his mother.

During the heartwarming scene, Archie looks like his father's mini-me in a padded jacket and beanie hat as he runs through an outdoor maze to try and find his mother, Meghan.

The youngster can be heard giggling as dad Harry shouts: "You've got to find your way through!"

Meghan responds: "I can hear you! Where are you?"

The Duchess, dressed in a dark coat and blue ripped jeans, then emerges from around the corner to scoop up her son and embrace him in the sweetest hug.

Watch the tender moment between Meghan and Archie in the clip below…

WATCH: Meghan scoops up Archie for the biggest hug

The six-part docuseries focused on Harry and Meghan's departure from the royal family in 2020 and carving out their new life in the US, charting their ups and downs from the moment they began dating in 2016.

Archie was born at the Portland Hospital in London on 6 May 2019 and spent the first six months of his life at the Sussexes' former home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

© Getty Archie made his public debut two days after his birth

At just five months old he accompanied his parents on their royal tour of South Africa, but that would be the only official public engagement he would make while Harry and Meghan were still working royals.

© Getty Archie joined his parents on their royal tour of South Africa in September 2019

Since moving to the US, the Sussexes have settled in Montecito in Santa Barbara, with Harry and Meghan welcoming their daughter Lilibet on 4 June 2021.

Upon the accession of their grandfather King Charles in September 2022, Archie and Lilibet became entitled to use the style of prince and princess.

In March 2023, it was confirmed by Harry and Meghan with the announcement that Lilibet had been christened that the children will use their titles in formal settings but not in everyday conversational use.

