Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle scoops up Archie for the biggest hug in unearthed family moment - watch video
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Meghan Markle scoops up Archie for the biggest hug in unearthed family moment

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son turns five in May

2 minutes ago
Meghan Markle with hair in ponytail smiling
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Share this:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave viewers a fascinating glimpse into their family life with the release of their docuseries in December 2022.

Prince Harry and Meghan's children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, are growing up out of the public spotlight but the couple shared rare home footage of precious family moments, including little Archie sharing a big hug with his mother.  

During the heartwarming scene, Archie looks like his father's mini-me in a padded jacket and beanie hat as he runs through an outdoor maze to try and find his mother, Meghan.

The youngster can be heard giggling as dad Harry shouts: "You've got to find your way through!"

Meghan responds: "I can hear you! Where are you?"

The Duchess, dressed in a dark coat and blue ripped jeans, then emerges from around the corner to scoop up her son and embrace him in the sweetest hug.

Watch the tender moment between Meghan and Archie in the clip below…

WATCH: Meghan scoops up Archie for the biggest hug

The six-part docuseries focused on Harry and Meghan's departure from the royal family in 2020 and carving out their new life in the US, charting their ups and downs from the moment they began dating in 2016.

Archie was born at the Portland Hospital in London on 6 May 2019 and spent the first six months of his life at the Sussexes' former home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Harry holding newborn baby Archie© Getty
Archie made his public debut two days after his birth

At just five months old he accompanied his parents on their royal tour of South Africa, but that would be the only official public engagement he would make while Harry and Meghan were still working royals.

Meghan Markle with Prince Harry and Prince Archie© Getty
Archie joined his parents on their royal tour of South Africa in September 2019

Since moving to the US, the Sussexes have settled in Montecito in Santa Barbara, with Harry and Meghan welcoming their daughter Lilibet on 4 June 2021.

Upon the accession of their grandfather King Charles in September 2022, Archie and Lilibet became entitled to use the style of prince and princess.

In March 2023, it was confirmed by Harry and Meghan with the announcement that Lilibet had been christened that the children will use their titles in formal settings but not in everyday conversational use.

LISTEN: Inside Princess Kate's cancer announcement

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more