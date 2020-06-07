The Countess of Wessex speaks out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from the royal family Sophie has given a rare interview about her family life with Prince Edward and their children Lady Louise and James Viscount Severn

The Countess of Wessex has spoken out about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's shock departure from the royal family in January in a rare interview. Speaking to The Sunday Times' Christina Lamb, Sophie reflected on Prince Harry and Meghan, saying: "I just hope they will be happy." The royal added that when it comes to welcoming new members to The Firm, everyone does their bit. "We all try to help any new members of the family," she said. Comparing her relationship with Prince Edward and the press attention that came with it in the early days to Harry and Meghan's, the mother-of-two said: "Remember I'd had five years to adjust. And for our six-month engagement I was even staying at Buckingham Palace. Not that you necessarily know how it will pan out."

Sophie Wessex spoke about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's departure from the royal family

Sophie has a good relationship with members of the royal family, and is particularly close with the Queen, and the Duchess of Cambridge. Last week, the 55-year-old showed her support for Kate's latest endeavour by submitting a photo to the Hold Still photography project, which was launched back in May to capture the "spirit of the nation" during the coronavirus outbreak. Sophie entered a camera phone image showing a fellow volunteer smiling while organising food deliveries for NHS workers at a Surrey mosque.

Harry and Meghan have moved to LA with their baby son Archie

Edward and Sophie are doting parents to children Lady Louise and James Viscount, and the family are isolating at their home in Bagshot Park, Surrey, during the coronavirus pandemic. While the royal couple have kept Louise and James out of the spotlight for the majority of their childhoods, now that they are older, they are being seen more and more in the public eye. While talking to The Sunday Times, Sophie revealed that she has high hopes for her daughter's future, revealing that "she's quite clever" and would probably go to university. Sophie also gave an insight into her children's relationship with their grandmother, the Queen, who lives nearby in Windsor. "I guess not everyone's grandparents live in a castle, but where you are going is not the important part, or who they are. When they are with the Queen, she is their grandmother," she said.

