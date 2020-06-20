Prince William releases gorgeous new pictures with his children to mark double celebrations The Duke of Cambridge is celebrating his birthday and Father's Day!

The Duke of Cambridge has treated royal fans to two stunning new photos of himself and his three children to mark a double celebration – his 38th birthday and Father's Day.

Prince William is all smiles as he poses with Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte in his sprawling garden at the family's Anmer Hall residence on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Keeping up with tradition, the Duchess of Cambridge photographed her husband and children, who in one photo were posing on a tree-swing which was a wedding gift to the royal couple in 2011, and in the second image, George, Charlotte and Louis playfully clamber on top of their father as he lies grinning on the ground.

William, who is second in line to the throne, is just one of a number of royals who have celebrated birthdays during lockdown. The Queen turned 94 and also marked her official birthday on 13 June, the Duke of Edinburgh turned 99 earlier this month, while Louis turned two in April and Charlotte reached age five in May.

Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales was born at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, at 9.03pm on 21 June 1982. He weighed 7lb 1 1/2oz and was the firstborn son of heir to the throne Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. At just nine months old, he accompanied his parents on their six-week official visit to Australia and New Zealand, a move which was a break from royal tradition.

The royals have stayed apart during the pandemic, and are scattered around the country at their various homes. William has kept himself busy during the crisis with royal video calls, and in the past week, stepping out for the re-starting of physical royal engagements - albeit with social distancing as a key element.

At his first face-to-face meeting with the public in months when he met ambulance crews in Norfolk on Tuesday, he confessed he was looking forward to being able to go to the local pub for a pint when it was allowed.

He also joked: "I'm worried about the waistline of the nation as well, with all the chocolate and cakes. I've done a lot of baking at home. Chocolate goes down very well."

