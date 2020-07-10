Princess Anne receives incredibly sad news during lockdown The royal tried to help the charity, but nothing could be done

Princess Anne will no doubt be heartbroken to hear that the Animal Health Trust, of which she has been president since 1991, has been forced to close after 77 years.

The veterinary charity, which celebrated its 75th birthday in 2017, announced the sad news on the website last week.

Princess Anne loves animals, something that has been clear to see since she was young

"It is with deep regret that today we have announced to our colleagues that the Animal Health Trust's Board of Trustees have concluded that the Trust needs to close and next week will formally begin the process to wind-up the AHT," it read.

"The decision to cease operations has been reached after several months of trying to secure funding. Although substantial progress was made, the charity has been unable to secure the significant funds it needs to have a long-term viable future."

Princess Anne tried to help the charity as soon as it revealed its financial problems, and although she participated in several Zoom calls with the charity's trustees to discuss ways to raise funds, nothing could be done.

The Queen's only daughter has continued to work via Zoom calls during lockdown

The 69-year-old royal isn't the only one to receive sad news about one of her charities during lockdown. Last month, Kate's patronage Action on Addiction was forced to close down its dry bar because of the pandemic.

Announcing the news on their website, the charity which works with people affected by drug and alcohol addiction, said that they were "very sorry" to announce the news and that it was a "very sad moment" for them.

They added: "Due to the financial impact of Covid-19 The Brink Café, Liverpool, will not re-open but our full range of therapeutic addiction services for individuals and families in Liverpool will continue. "These services, which are funded by Liverpool City Council and other trusts and foundations, are unaffected by the decision to close The Brink Café and we thank them for their continued support."