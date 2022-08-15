Princess Anne's undeniably close bond with her mother the Queen in 11 photos The monarch celebrated the Princess Royal's birthday

The Queen's only daughter the Princess Royal turns 72 on Monday and no doubt her mother will send her best wishes in honour of the special occasion.

The royal duo share an undeniably close bond, both enjoying a love of sport – horse riding and equestrian events in particular.

Princess Anne has also followed in her mother's footsteps with her work ethic and regularly tops the hardest-working royal tally with hundreds of engagements carried out each year.

Take a look at the close bond between the Queen and Princess Anne in these adorable photos…

WATCH: The Queen takes part in her first video conference call with Princess Anne

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh welcomed their second child on 15 August 1950. At the time of her birth, she was third-in-line to the throne behind her older brother Prince Charles and is now currently 14th after her youngest brother Prince Edward's children, James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor.

The monarch and her daughter pictured arm-in-arm at Windsor Castle in 1960 when Anne was around ten years old.

Princess Anne began to accompany her parents on royal engagements and tours when she became old enough.

The Queen and Princess Anne are seen in stunning evening dresses and tiaras during a state visit to Austria in 1969.

The pair even have a similar sense of style! Her Majesty and Anne were spotted wearing almost-identical yellow hats and coats at the Epsom Derby in 1988. They were also joined by the Queen Mother.

Mother and daughter enjoyed a glamorous night out together at the Murder on the Orient Express film premiere in 1974, wearing tonal blue evening dresses.

This stunning photograph of the Queen and the Princess Royal out horse riding together on the Sandringham estate was captured in 1979.

How adorable is this family snap of the Queen with Prince Charles and Princess Anne when they were children? It was taken at Balmoral Castle in 1952, the year that Elizabeth became monarch, and shows Her Majesty holding two-year-old Anne's hand as they play in the garden together, as Charles holds the Queen's camera.

The pair shared a laugh while cutting a cake on International Women's Day in 2004.

Princess Anne greeted her mother with a kiss in 1970.

The Queen welcomed the arrival of her first grandchild when Princess Anne gave birth to Peter Phillips in 1977.

Her Majesty beams as she tickles her grandson, who is sleeping in his mother's arms during a photocall.

The Queen was spotted looking on proudly after her daughter's wedding to first husband Captain Mark Phillips in 1973. Anne and Mark went on to have two children together, Peter and Zara, but divorced in 1992.

The Princess married her second husband Sir Timothy Laurence later that year.

The royal women burst into giggles along with the Countess of Wessex, as the Queen had a little trouble cutting a fruit cake at the Women's Institute centenary in 2015.

