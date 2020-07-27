One look at Meghan Markle's Leo birth chart compared to Capricorn Kate's confirmed they would be poles apart and not have the easiest time getting on. They are entirely different from each other, with different values, drives and realities – they are quite literally on alternate planets.

It takes a lot of understanding for these two signs to mesh – and the setting of the tinderbox power corridors of the royal machine is hardly conducive to détente.

Ironically, Leo is known as the royal sign! Their naturally commanding air, gravitation to the limelight and mega-watt presence usually ensures them top billing in whatever they choose to do.

Leo's world revolves around them being King or Queen with an entourage of helpers assigned to maintain their position. They thrive on an audience, on attention and appreciation and visibly wilt if they are ever relegated from the starring role. Meghan just can't help aiming for maximum exposure and self-expression.

Another irony is that Harry, the royally born Prince, is a self-effacing Virgo who performs the 'service to others' role. There is a distinct possibility that in their personal lives, Harry plays servant to Meghan as Queen.

The two couples attend the Commonwealth Service in March

Meghan also has the Sun in the first house – a placement that corresponds to becoming a brand, a recognisable name. There was no way that she would ever be happy playing a bit-part. Her chart is all about making it on her own terms, with her own goals and success in mind. She has an irrepressible need to shine in her own right.

Contrast this with the Duchess of Cambridge, a quietly composed Capricorn who naturally plays by the rules. Adoring the structure and the system of monarchy and the sense that she has a mountain to climb that will earn her respect for being dutiful, hard-working and responsible.

Kate's Moon is in Cancer so her twin drives are duty and family and she's a natural fit for the protocols and demands of her royal role. She is happy to be in for the long game as Capricorn prefers hard-earned rewards, whereas fiery Meghan looks for instant applause and results.

In private, Meghan's Leo warmth might have lit up Kate's Capricorn coolness. Yet Meghan couldn't get over not having the most prestigious role. Perhaps there was an element of the Capricorn cold shoulder freezing her out. Very sad, that having landed a truly important position where she could have carved out a fabulous and popular niche for herself, she felt so unappreciated and eclipsed she had to leave.

