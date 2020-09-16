Lady Amelia Spencer reveals last beautiful memory she has of aunt Princess Diana Amelia was only five years old when she lost her aunt

Lady Amelia Spencer has opened up about the last time she saw her aunt Princess Diana, speaking in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine as she celebrates her engagement to fiancé Greg Mallett.

Amelia was only five years old when Diana passed away in 1997, but the bride-to-be tells us how the Princess' legacy lives on in her life.

"Sadly I was only five years old when she passed away but I know she touched a lot of people's hearts and lives," Amelia tells HELLO! magazine. "The last time I saw her was when she came to live with us in Cape Town for a few months and I remember a beautiful and lasting memory from that time.

"We were all running and playing on Noordhoek Beach, a beautiful beach in Cape Town. We had such a great day there and I really enjoyed the time she spent with us. I'm lucky that that memory stands out for me. It was the last time I saw her but she definitely lives on in all of us."

Amelia, whose delicate features also bear more than a passing resemblance to her late royal relative, adds: "I feel that I have quite a compassionate nature and I hope that's something I inherited from her. Diana was an incredible icon and I know she touched a lot of people's hearts and lives."

"Diana was an incredible icon," said Amelia of her late aunt

Amelia, 28, is the daughter of Earl Spencer, Diana's younger brother, and former model Victoria Aitken, née Lockwood.

She and her fiancé Greg speak about their happiness to be engaged in this week's issue of HELLO!, with Amelia saying: "The day Greg proposed was the most romantic day of my life. He has been my best friend for 11 years and everything about him makes me feel like the luckiest person in the world."

The couple returned to the stunning setting of Greg's proposal, Clouds Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa for the exclusive photoshoot. They are hoping that in a matter of weeks they will relocate to London to pursue their careers. Excitingly, Amelia has signed to Storm Model Management, the prestigious agency that represents her older sister Kitty.

"I've always admired everything that Kitty has been doing with her modelling – she's incredibly beautiful," Amelia smiles. "I've always kept quite private but having the opportunity to be signed with Storm is an absolute privilege. It's something I could only have dreamed of but I'm lucky that it has become a reality. I am excited to find a balance between wedding planning and modelling opportunities."

