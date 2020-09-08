When will Prince Louis start nursery? Louis' older siblings George and Charlotte returned to school this week

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children Prince George, seven, and Princess Charlotte, five, are expected to have returned to school for the new term this week, but when will their younger brother Prince Louis begin his education?

The young royal, who turned two in April, is likely to start nursery in January 2021, if he follows in his older siblings' footsteps.

George was two and a half when he began attending Westacre Montessori School when the Cambridges were living in Norfolk. Similarly, Charlotte was around the same age when she started at Willcocks Nursery School in London in January 2018.

Charlotte before leaving for her first day of nursery in January 2018

Although Kensington Palace are yet to confirm where Louis will start his education, it's likely he'll follow his older sister Charlotte and attend Willcocks, which is just a stone's throw away from their London home Kensington Palace.

Royal fans will have to wait a while before Louis joins George and Charlotte at Thomas's Battersea school in south-west London. Most children start school full-time in September after they turn four, so Louis is therefore likely to enrol in 2022.

The Cambridges on the school run

Prince William and Kate currently pay lower school fees for Charlotte because she is the second child from the same family enrolled at the school.

George has higher fees of £7,520 per term in Middle School, whereas Charlotte has a slightly discounted fee of £6,560 per term. When third child Louis starts school, William and Kate will also pay less for his education at £6,325 per term.

The Duke and Duchess spent lockdown homeschooling their children like many other parents around the UK. Over Easter, Kate did admit she felt a bit guilty after continuing George and Charlotte's lessons during the holidays. "Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean," she said on BBC Breakfast.

