Meghan Markle's thoughtful wedding anniversary gift to Prince Harry revealed The couple just celebrated their second wedding anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just marked their second wedding anniversary and if last year is anything to go by, Prince Harry was in for a sweet surprise from wife Meghan.

Much was said last year about Harry's gift to his wife - an eternity ring - but Meghan's gift was kept a secret, until now.

Prince Harry and Meghan celebrated their second wedding anniversary in Los Angeles

According to PEOPLE, Meghan, who has impeccable handwriting and was once a freelance calligrapher, wrote out their wedding speech and framed it for Harry - what a way to mark their paper wedding anniversary!

Last year was definitely an anniversary to remember, not only was it their first but just weeks before they had welcomed their first child into the world - Archie Harrison.

To mark his birth and their anniversary, Harry gifted Meghan an eternity ring, which she first wore when introducing their son to the world in Windsor Castle.

The couple introduced their first child to the world weeks before their first anniversary

New mum Meghan wore her sparkling accessory next to her Welsh gold wedding band and her three-stone diamond engagement ring.

Eternity rings symbolize everlasting love and are usually given by a spouse to their wife to commemorate a milestone wedding anniversary or to celebrate the welcoming of a new child. The ring is also typically covered in diamonds in an infinite loop around the band.

This year, the pair celebrated their seconf wedding anniversary in Los Angeles, where they are self-isolating with Archie since moving there from Canada in mid-March. The couple are residing at a £15million mansion owned by Tyler Perry in the Beverly Ridge Estate of LA and have been giving small peeks inside.

Most recently, Harry and Meghan showed off one of the mansion's rooms during a video call with the Crisis Text Line team. Attendee Ricky Neil shared a picture on Instagram of the call and it showed Meghan and Harry sitting next to each other with two large black lamps visible from behind. A large painting could also be seen, as well as wooden panelling on the walls.