Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer has once again delighted fans with a photo of the beautiful grounds at his home. While the author usually shares pictures of his immaculate gardens, on Sunday, Charles posted a snap of the immense lake at his glorious country estate, Althorp House.

Six swans were pictured gliding along the calm water, leaving Charles to reference the popular The Twelve Days of Christmas carol and joke: "Six swans."

"So peaceful thank you for sharing," one Twitter user replied, while another agreed: "Nice and quiet there... just perfect. Lovely photo as usual!" A third posted: "Such a joyful capture! The water is so still; a happy family of ducks gliding on shimmering glass."

Other followers commented on how much Diana is remembered and missed today. Charles is the younger brother of the late Princess and shares a close bond with his nephews, Princes William and Harry.

He inherited Althorp House from his father and continues to live at the Northamptonshire estate with his wife Karen and their eight-year-old daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer.

As one of England's grandest stately homes and a tourist favourite prior to the pandemic, Althorp House boasts over 90 rooms and 550 acres of land. During the pandemic, Charles has kept fans around the world updated with news from the residence via social media.

Charles showed off his glorious lake at home

Despite the current climate, it's a time of celebration for the Earl and his family. Charles, who has six older children from his two previous marriages, is set to walk his daughter Amelia down the aisle when she marries her long-term partner Greg Mallett.

The couple announced their engagement over the summer and Amelia later told HELLO! in an exclusive interview: "The day Greg proposed was the most romantic day of my life. He has been my best friend for 11 years and everything about him makes me feel like the luckiest person in the world."

The bride-to-be, 28, described her oval diamond ring as perfection, saying: "I never told Greg what kind of ring I wanted, I just knew the ring he gave me would be perfect and he somehow designed the ring of my dreams."

