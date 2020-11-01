Prince William and Kate Middleton make royal guest appearance at Pride of Britain The Cambridges presented one of the special awards

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made an appearance at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards on Sunday as they honoured health workers.

Prince William and Kate presented NHS frontline heroes with a special recognition award via video for the annual ceremony. The Duke told workers during a visit to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London last week: "We cannot thank you enough.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, it is a tremendous honour for Catherine and I to present this special recognition award to the army of dedicated NHS staff."

WATCH: William and Kate's touching tribute to NHS workers at Pride of Britain Awards

The royal couple were clad in matching NHS blue suits for the occasion, with Kate donning a rainbow-printed silk blouse from London-based fashion brand Lisou. During the coronavirus pandemic, the rainbow has become a symbol of support for people wanting to show solidarity with NHS workers.

William continued: "The devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic has reminded us as a nation of how much we owe to the thousands of NHS workers who have gone far beyond the call of duty this year.

"They have worked tirelessly around the clock, with humility and compassion, in the most challenging of circumstances, putting their own lives on the line to help others.

"It is fitting that we are here today at Britain's oldest hospital to thank and celebrate our NHS staff and to honour them with a Pride of Britain award."

William and Kate presented the special recognition award to NHS workers

The Duchess added: "Through our conversations with frontline workers during the pandemic, we have been inspired by their stories of bravery and selflessness.

"Many have had to leave their families for weeks on end, some have come out of retirement to help, while others have stepped into new roles to play their part in the fight against coronavirus.

"And it is not just the medical teams - all NHS staff have played a crucial role through this time.

"During lockdown, we joined people up and down the country to applaud the NHS and our key workers each week. Their hard work still goes on and we remain indebted to them for all they do."

The Cambridges were joined by GMB's Kate Garraway

The Cambridges were joined at the hospital by TV presenter Kate Garraway, whose husband Derek Draper has been seriously ill in hospital since he contracted COVID-19 more than eight months ago.

After listening to the Good Morning Britain presenter talk about how harrowing a time it has been over the last few months for herself and her two children Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11, William sweetly responded: "You are doing amazingly though. If it wasn't for social distancing we would both give you a hug."

The morning after filming, Kate opened up about the time she spent with the Cambridges during GMB, describing the occasion as "a great honour for me".

