The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly enjoyed a 'staycation' on the Isles of Scilly with their children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, this week during the half-term break.

William and Kate are said to have rented a modest four-bedroom stone cottage on the islands 25 miles off Cornwall, reports The Sun.

According to locals, Kate, William and the children kept to themselves and seemed like "a normal family". Kensington Palace declined to comment when contacted by HELLO!

It's likely they'll be returning to Kensington Palace in London this weekend ahead of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first day back at Thomas's school in Battersea next week.

Prince William and Kate's half-term week got off to a fun start as they baked cupcakes with George Charlotte and Louis, which were delivered to a Royal British Legion care home in Norfolk to support the Poppy Appeal.

The family-of-five usually spend school holidays at their country home Anmer Hall and mum Kate has previously been spotted supermarket shopping in King's Lynn nearby.

The family are said to have rented a modest cottage

The Duchess always finds fun activities for her children to do during the school holidays and she took George, Charlotte and Louis for an afternoon of pottery painting at Mable's Paint Pot in King's Lynn over the summer.

On Sunday, William and Kate will also make a video appearance at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards where they will honour NHS heroes with the special recognition award. The Duke and Duchess were able to meet frontline workers during a visit to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London last week.

William and Kate presented a Pride of Britain award to NHS workers

In November, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge usually attend Remembrance services in London with the Queen and members of the royal family. This year the Remembrance Sunday service on 8 November will be closed to the public and The Royal British Legion veteran march past will not be taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The service is expected to go ahead with representatives of the royal family, the government and the Armed Forces, and a small representation from the Commonwealth, other countries and territories, all laying wreaths at the Cenotaph.

