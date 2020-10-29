Meghan Markle's new trial date for High Court privacy case confirmed The trial is set to take place in January 2021

A High Court judge has accepted the Duchess of Sussex's application to postpone the date of the full trial in the case she has brought against Associated Newspapers.

The trial date provisionally set for 11 January 2021 has now been vacated and a new date is set to be confirmed for autumn 2021.

Lawyers representing the Duchess in a remote hearing on Thursday also lodged an application to have her privacy action against the Mail On Sunday decided without a trial.

Meghan, 39, is suing Associated Newspapers (ANL), publisher of the Mail On Sunday and MailOnline, over articles from February 2019, which featured parts of a "private and confidential" letter from the Duchess to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

It comes after a judge ruled in September that the Mail On Sunday can rely on a recent royal biography in its defence to Meghan's privacy claim.

The Duchess' legal team will also bring an appeal against that ruling at the hearing before Mr Justice Warby on Thursday.

Finding Freedom was published in August

Lawyers for the Duchess denied she "collaborated" with authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand for their royal biography Finding Freedom, and argued that references in the book, published in August, were simply "extracts from the letter lifted from the defendant's own articles".

A costs and case management hearing, before Judge Francesca Kaye, will also take place on Thursday afternoon.

