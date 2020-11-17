Duchess Kate's teenage crush revealed – and it wasn't Prince William! Kate opened up in the couple's engagement interview

The Duchess of Cambridge really did get her fairytale ending when she married Prince William in April 2011. But she has candidly confessed it wasn't posters of her handsome prince which adorned her bedroom walls as a teenager.

Speaking in 2010 following the news of the couple's engagement, Kate was asked about reports she had photos of William on her walls in her youth.

"There's a story that goes around that you had a picture of him on your wall," journalist Tom Bradby told Kate in the couple's official engagement interview. "There wasn't just one, there was about 20," smiling William quipped.

Laughing, Kate replied: "He wishes! No. No, I had the Levis guy on my wall, not a picture of William. Sorry!" "Well, it was me in Levis, obviously!" William retorted.

William and Kate announced their engagement on 16 November 2010

William and Kate marked ten years since their engagement on 16 November. At the time, they sat down for their heartwarming interview, and were happy and relaxed as they spoke about the proposal and their plans for the future.

"Prince William, where did you propose, when, how, and Kate what did you say?" interviewer Tom asked. "It was about three weeks ago on holiday in Kenya," the Prince revealed.

"We had a little private time away together with some friends and I just decided that it was the right time really. We had been talking about marriage for a while so it wasn't a massively big surprise. I took her up somewhere nice in Kenya and I proposed."

The Prince presented his future wife with his mother's sapphire engagement ring

"It was very romantic," Kate added with a smile. "There's a true romantic in there." "So you said 'yes', obviously?" Tom asked. "Of course, yes," the Duchess replied.

William also spoke about the first time he laid eyes on his future wife. "It's a long time ago now, Tom, I'm trying to wrack my brain about it all," he confessed. "We obviously met at university - at St Andrews - we were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed from then on.

The couple met at St Andrews University

"We just spent more time with each other had a good giggle, had lots of fun and realised we shared the same interests and just had a really good time."

The Prince continued: "She's got a really naughty sense of humour, which kind of helps me because I've got a really dry sense of humour, so it was good fun, we had a really good laugh and then things happened."

The Cambridges have gone on to welcome three children together

Asked what her first impression of William was, Kate admitted: "Well I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you.

"Actually William wasn't there for quite a bit of the time initially, he wasn't there for Freshers Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other but we did become very close friends from quite early on."

